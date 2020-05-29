|
|
Marian L. Sommerfeldt, 69, of Green Lake, Wisconsin, formerly of Minersville, passed away Sunday, May 24, at Ripon Medical Center, Ripon, Wisconsin.
Marian was born July 2, 1950, at Warne Hospital, Pottsville. She was a daughter of Attorney Fred J. and Elizabeth S. (Hay) Wiest, of Minersville.
Marian was a graduate of George School, Newtown; received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Ripon College, Ripon, Wisc.; and a master's degree in public administration from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh.
Marian began her career at Fox River Industries, caring for the developmentally challenged in Berlin, Wisc. She then served for many years as the administrator for Green Lake County Day Care Center, providing sheltered workshops. She served on Green Lake County Board, and was the administrator of Community Options Inc., Green Lake, Wisc., where child care, home care for the elderly and disabled, and youth mentoring were provided.
Marian cared deeply for her family, friends and all those she helped over the years. She was a generous, kind and gentle person who loved to read, spend time in the summers at Sweet Arrow Lake in Pine Grove and time in the winters in Key West, Fla.
In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey N. Sommerfeldt, and a brother, Frederick J. Wiest III.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Glenn G. Sommerfeldt, of Green Lake, Wisc.; son, Daniel J. Sommerfeldt, of Florida; a brother, Richard J. Wiest (Rosalie LaPlaca), of Schuylkill Haven.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, private arrangements have been made. Butzin Marchant Funeral Home, Ripon, Wisc., is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 29, 2020