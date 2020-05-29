Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Sommerfeldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian L. Sommerfeldt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian L. Sommerfeldt Obituary
Marian L. Sommerfeldt, 69, of Green Lake, Wisconsin, formerly of Minersville, passed away Sunday, May 24, at Ripon Medical Center, Ripon, Wisconsin.

Marian was born July 2, 1950, at Warne Hospital, Pottsville. She was a daughter of Attorney Fred J. and Elizabeth S. (Hay) Wiest, of Minersville.

Marian was a graduate of George School, Newtown; received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Ripon College, Ripon, Wisc.; and a master's degree in public administration from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh.

Marian began her career at Fox River Industries, caring for the developmentally challenged in Berlin, Wisc. She then served for many years as the administrator for Green Lake County Day Care Center, providing sheltered workshops. She served on Green Lake County Board, and was the administrator of Community Options Inc., Green Lake, Wisc., where child care, home care for the elderly and disabled, and youth mentoring were provided.

Marian cared deeply for her family, friends and all those she helped over the years. She was a generous, kind and gentle person who loved to read, spend time in the summers at Sweet Arrow Lake in Pine Grove and time in the winters in Key West, Fla.

In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey N. Sommerfeldt, and a brother, Frederick J. Wiest III.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Glenn G. Sommerfeldt, of Green Lake, Wisc.; son, Daniel J. Sommerfeldt, of Florida; a brother, Richard J. Wiest (Rosalie LaPlaca), of Schuylkill Haven.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, private arrangements have been made. Butzin Marchant Funeral Home, Ripon, Wisc., is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -