Marian M. Stranko Obituary

Marian M. Stranko, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, with her loving family by her side.

Born May 17, 1925, in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Florence (Smith) Heckman.

She was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.

Marian was a member of St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville, and the former Pottsville Club.

She worked at MetLife insurance company and was an office manager for Stranko Accounting, retiring in 1994.

Marian most enjoyed spending time with her family, dining out with family and friends, and vacationing at the beach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Stranko, in May 1991, and to whom she was married for 39 years; brothers, William, Donald and Robert; sisters, Alice, Jean, Betty and Hazel.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Jill M. Hutt, wife of Steven, of Wilmington, Del.; sons, John "Jack", of Schuylkill Haven, and David and his fiancee, Karen Bush, of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Jessica Moran, Kelly Hutt, Bradley and Scott Bush; great-grandchildren, Riley, Brady, Brody, Jaxon, Aaliyah and Drake; nieces and nephews, including Kim, who looked after and cared for Marian for several years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Msg. William Glosser. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and from 9:30 a.m. until the procession will leave for church Monday at the funeral home. The family requests contributions in Marian's memory be sent to St. Patrick RCC, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or (), 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
