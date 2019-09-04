|
|
Marian R. Miller, 82, of Pottsville, who made us laugh, who walked the bike path, who sported a tan, who loved the beach and the sand, went to her eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 1, in the comfort of her home.
She was born Nov. 13, 1936, at Pottsville Hospital to the late Walter and Doris Michael Hurst.
She attended the Pottsville schools and graduated from Pottsville High School in 1954.
Marian worked for 38 years as a legal secretary to several judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Schuylkill County, retiring in 1992.
She was married for 57 years to the former Gurney Miller, who died April 6, 2015. They had two children, Elaine Hafer, wife of Greg, and Gurney R. Miller, all of Pottsville.
Marian was an active member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, Pottsville, where she served as Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher, president of the United Methodist Women and past president and member of the administrative board. She also served on the conference and district levels of the United Methodist Church.
She served as a member of the conference Board of Lay Ministry, where she was chairperson of the Lay Academy for six years and received training to be a certified Lay Speaker. She spoke in many local churches. She and her husband hosted vacation bible school at their home for 27 years and also several Bible study groups.
Marian went on four mission trips to Homestead, Fla., Albany, Ga., and Buffalo, N.Y., to help clean up after hurricanes, floods and to restore homes in depressed areas. She claimed those trips to be one of the high-lights of her life. Her mission in life was to help others.
Marian enjoyed walking, swimming, bicycle riding, her visits to the shore at Ocean City, N.J., going on trips and spending time at her Florida home in Tropicana Park, Fort Myers, Fla., where she had many good friends.
She loved her grandchildren and was known as "Mimi" to them and others.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gurney, and her sister, Jean Dilcher, in 2013.
In addition to her children, she is survived by four grandchildren, Jade, Luke, Mariah and Hannah; sister, Lois Lowthert; two brothers, Edward "Ned" Hurst, married to Gayle, and Kenneth Hurst; nieces and nephews whom she adored; great-nieces and -nephews; great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Marian will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Evangelical United Methodist Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. John Wallace and the Rev. Greg Hafer officiating. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The family would prefer contributions in memory of Marian be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 305 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Department of Surgery, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, 1015 Walnut St., Curtis Bldg., Suite 620, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Marian's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 4, 2019