Marian Rae (Kriner) Leshak

Marian Rae (Kriner) Leshak Obituary

Marian Rae (Kriner) Leshak, 92, of Harrisburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and pastor at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

She was born April 2, 1928, in Findlay, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert and Rachel (Cooper) Kriner.

Marian was an alumna of Hershey High School, Class of 1946. She continued her education at Thompson College, graduating in 1948. There, she met her college sweetheart, Charles "Chay" Leshak. The two married in 1951. She then became a mother of four children.

Marian was a member of Colonial Park Community Baptist Church, Harrisburg, where she sang a lovely soprano tune as a member of the choir. She often enjoyed classical music and hymns while singing or humming along. Marian found joy in roses, rescuing animals but most of all the presence of her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear to many others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Leshak; sisters, Audrey K. Keller, Betty Dillinger and Joan Funk; brother, Joseph Kriner.

Marian is survived by sons, Charles and Stephen Leshak; daughters, Elizabeth (Scott) Rhoads and Susan (Robert) Goduto; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Albert Kriner Jr. and Larry Kriner; sister, Beverly Long.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hershey. Due to current mandates and attendance restrictions, a private funeral service will follow immediately after visitation. Private interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Colonial Park Community Baptist Church, 700 S. Houcks Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
