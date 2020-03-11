|
|
Marianne A. Tranquillo, 76, of Pottsville, died Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
She was born May 11, 1943, in Philadelphia.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by the former Laneco department store.
Marianne was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and the former Mary Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Zagiel.
Surviving are her children, Toni Rist and her husband, Ed, of Pottsville, Tammy Lewert, of Cressona, and Todd Tranquillo, of Riverside, Calif.; three grandchildren, Eric and Alexis Rist and Cassie Lewert; one great-grandson, Elias Anthony Rist, son of Eric Rist, and Neisha Figueroa; a brother, Zigmond Zagiel, of Philadelphia; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, who were her close friends, Lousie Delkino, Rose Marie Hall and Anthony Tranquillo, all of Pottsville; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marianne was a complex, yet beautiful and vibrant soul with a huge heart. She loved to help people. She kept random things in her house "in case someone might need them." Marianne was a free-spirited, artistic creative, funny, down-to-earth kind of woman. She loved to cook and bake. Her sugar cookies were made with love, magic and just the right amount of sprinkles! Marianne was unique! She had her own set of rules, such as "never return Tupperware empty," "your purse must always match your shoes" and "never be afraid to speak your mind." A few of her favorites are "Gone with the Wind," the color blue, snowmen and dragon flies. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She will forever be missed.
Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with Deacon John E. Quirk officiating. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Interment will be private. Please share your memories and condolences with Marianne's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 11, 2020