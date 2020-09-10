Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Anastasia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Anastasia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. Anastasia Obituary

Marie A. (nee Micklasavage) Anastasia, 87, formerly of Folsom, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison, N.J.

Marie was born and raised in New Philadelphia and graduated from Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing with her RN degree. She went on to work as a supervisor of the dispensary at Alcoa Aluminum, Cressona.

She was a member of Folsom School PTA, Folsom School Library and Reading Volunteers, Folsom School Science Fair Judge. She was also a past member of Folsom Environmental Commission, Veterans Memorial Commission and Folsom Republican Club. She was also a member of Pottsville School of Nursing Alumni Association and was proud to have served as an RN for many years both in hospitals and in industrial medical setting.

Marie enjoyed music and had an extensive, eclectic music collection. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially tending to her rose garden. She followed current events and enjoyed serving as a longtime Election Day poll worker. She was also an avid reader and writer, especially poetry. She was a lifetime scholar and loved learning and books of all kinds.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Anastasia; her parents, Michael and Anna Micklasavage; brothers, Michael, Joseph and Vincent Micklasavag; sister, Anna Williams.

Surviving are her daughter, Maria K. Anastasia, of Boise, Idaho; her sister, Helen Blasko, of Tamaqua; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton, N.J., with services held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at a later date to be determined by the family. The family requests donations made to Joseph F. McCloskey School of Nursing (formerly Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing), 420 S. Jackson St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or to a . To share condolences, please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -