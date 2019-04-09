Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie A. Robinson. View Sign





Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Anna Fallan Merinsky.



She was a graduate of Marian High School, Class of 1965, and Community College of Philadelphia in 1970. She received her degree in RN. She was previously employed at Philadelphia St. Christopher Children's Hospital for 40 years. She was a member of St. Richard's Church, Park Crest. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.



Surviving is a son, Jeff (Rosa) Robinson, Warminster; three grandchildren who she raised, Danielle and her husband, Josh Yates, of Tamaqua, Jillian and her husband, Robert Karman, of Tamaqua, and Paige Nillson, at home; a sister, Ann, wife of Jay Ryan, Delano; a brother, Ronald and his wife, Loren Merinsky, of Mahanoy City; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Fiona and Jada Lee, and expecting a great-grandson, Ryan; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Richard's Church, Park Crest. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Marie A. Robinson, 71, of Barnesville, passed away Saturday morning at home surrounded by her family.Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Anna Fallan Merinsky.She was a graduate of Marian High School, Class of 1965, and Community College of Philadelphia in 1970. She received her degree in RN. She was previously employed at Philadelphia St. Christopher Children's Hospital for 40 years. She was a member of St. Richard's Church, Park Crest. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.Surviving is a son, Jeff (Rosa) Robinson, Warminster; three grandchildren who she raised, Danielle and her husband, Josh Yates, of Tamaqua, Jillian and her husband, Robert Karman, of Tamaqua, and Paige Nillson, at home; a sister, Ann, wife of Jay Ryan, Delano; a brother, Ronald and his wife, Loren Merinsky, of Mahanoy City; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Fiona and Jada Lee, and expecting a great-grandson, Ryan; nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Richard's Church, Park Crest. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close