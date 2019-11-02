|
Marie Adele Pribish Costa went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was 85 years old.
Marie was born March 4, 1934, in Shenandoah, to the late Adele and Andrew Pribish.
She attended St. George's School and Church, where she received the sacraments. Marie was a graduate of J.W. Cooper High School, Class of 1951, and was employed as a garment worker for H.J. Spoont.
She married her husband, the late Deacon Joseph J. Costa, on May 25, 1957, and moved to Frackville, where they raised their four children.
Marie was an active and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, assisting at church functions and fundraisers. She also served as a volunteer C.C.D. teacher, preparing her students for the Sacraments of Confession and their First Holy Communion.
Marie was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, serving as secretary and vice regent. She also served as president and secretary of the Reverend James A. Hogan Council of the Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary and was a member of Frackville Senior Citizens.
Marie's hobbies included walking, bowling, completing word search puzzles, working in her garden and decorating her house for each season and the holidays. She was an avid sports fan and cheered for the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and Penn State Nittany Lions. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandson, all of whom she adored.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sister M. Regis S.S.C. Patricia Pribish.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson, son, Joseph Costa and his wife, Nancy Costa; her granddaughter, Rebecca Bracey and husband, Lou Bracey; her great-grandson, Nico Bracey; her grandson, Joey Costa, Frackville; her son, John Costa and his wife, Marie M. Costa, New Boston; her daughter, Anita Adam and her husband, Pablo Adam; her grandsons, Andrew and Christopher Adam, Mechanicsburg; son, Andrew Costa and his wife, Kristi Costa; her granddaughter, Alyssa Poole; grandsons, Romen, Landon and Noah Costa, Bloomsburg.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, and a Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. All services will be held at Annunciation BVM Church, 33 S. Broad Mountain Ave. Burial will follow Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Frackville. She will forever be loved and greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
