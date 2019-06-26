Marie Augestine Ackers, 75, of Schuylkill Haven, died Monday at Providence Place, Pottsville.



Born in McAdoo, Nov. 13, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Julia Polymack Yatsula.



She was a graduate of McAdoo High School. Marie retired after working many years as a deli and produce manager for ACME Markets.



She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister, pierogi maker and volunteer for the flea market. She was honored by the Knights of Columbus for her volunteer work. Marie will be remembered for her feisty spirit and her caring and giving nature. Marie loved to be outdoors and took great pride in cutting her grass and weeding her flowerbeds. Her love for others was expressed in her baking of her famous apple cakes.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ackers, in 2015. They were married for 31 years and enjoyed traveling.



Marie is survived by her friend, Debby Panchari, and her family, nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Monsignor William F. Glosser will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.



