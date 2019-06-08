Home

Marie Bretz, of Frackville, passed away March 15, 2018.

She was a daughter of Al and Lucy Young and the wife of Bob, a World War II veteran, who passed away in 2005. They were both born and raised on Nice Street.

Surviving are two sons, "Buddy" Bretz, of Rhode Island, and "Normy" Bretz, of Ohio; four grandchildren they loved dearly; and sisters, Dolores Rubright, Gloria Slovick and Fay Sausser.

Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 8, 2019
