Marie D. Buscavage

Marie D. Buscavage Obituary
Marie D. Buscavage, 95, of Port Carbon, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born Sept. 25, 1924, in Frackville. Marie was a daughter of the late John Ziaus and Blanche (Levendoski) Ziaus. She was a member of the former St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Ryndock and Dorothy Ziaus, and a brother, John Ziaus Jr.

Marie is survived by a daughter, Irene Sweigert, of Brockton; a son, Albert Buscavage, of Saint Clair; a daughter, Debra Downey, wife of Kurtis, of Port Carbon; a sister, Elizabeth Boheneck, wife of Stanley, of West Hazleton; a granddaughter, Mary Sabitsky, of New Jersey; a grandson, Edward Sweigert, of Tamaqua; a grandson, Kurtis Downey Jr., of Saint Clair; a granddaughter, Heather Downey, of Port Carbon; a grandson, Richard Downey, of Pottsville; a great-grandson, Mike; a great-grandson, Mathew; a great-grandson, Anthony; a great-granddaughter, Marissa; a great-grandson, Evan; a great-granddaughter, Brenna; a great-grandson, Tanner; nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Interment will be private at St. Casimir Roman Catholic Cemetery, Port Carbon. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020
