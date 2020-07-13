Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Ephrem Catholic Church
5340 Hulmeville Road
Bensalem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St Ephrem Catholic Church
5340 Hulmeville Road
Bensalem, PA
Marie D. Kilcullen

Marie D. Kilcullen Obituary

Marie D. Kilcullen passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by her niece and nephew. Marie graced the world with her sweet heart for 99 years.

She was born May 29, 1921, in Heckscherville, to her parents, Mary and Francis O'Brien.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald, and her siblings, William O'Brien, Francis O'Brien and Betty Delaney.

She was a registered nurse and worked at Nabisco for many years. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and an active member of St. Ephrem's Church. Marie enjoyed spending time in her gardens, but she was most proud of building her own homes in both the Pocono mountains and Bensalem, where she still resided.

Marie is survived by her nieces and nephews, Ginny Steinke, Ken Delaney, Ken O'Brien, Beverly Juba, Patricia Rempp, Marie Bygott and Karen Weiker; her sister-in-law, Mary Frantz; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; her dear friend, Bob Bowman.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Ephrem Catholic Church. 5340 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2020
