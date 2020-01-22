Home

John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Marie E. Gerace, 97, of Brick, N.J., passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, at her son's residence in Pottsville.

Marie was born May 12, 1922, in Cressona, a daughter of John and Marie Grace.

Marie was married to her husband, Joseph Gerace, from 1949 until the time of his death in 1994.

Marie was preceded in death by her two brothers, John W. Grace and Cmdr. Robert F. Grace.

Marie is survived by her sons, Joseph M. Gerace and his wife, Jean, of Pottsville, and John, of Red Bank, N.J.; daughter, Germaine Frey and her husband, Mark, of Brick, N.J.; granddaughters, Marie Frey and Danielle Frey; sisters, Geraldine Freeman, of Pine Grove, and Florence Gordon, of Ocala, Fla.; nephews and nieces.

Marie was a loving, compassionate person who always put family first. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Marie was an avid sports fan, truly enjoying watching baseball (big Yankees fan) and football games. She enjoyed travelling with family, nature shows, reading and spending time with her good friend, Ruby.

Marie worked for over 30 years as a manager at Macy's Department Store, Eatontown, N.J.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. James Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, N.J.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
