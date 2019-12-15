|
Marie E. Hayek, 100, of Frackville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 13.
Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Elias and Elizabeth (Haddad) Nahas.
She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and was a 1936 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and McCann School of Business. She worked at various offices in Frackville, before leaving for Washington, D.C., where she worked in the Signal Corps at the Pentagon during World War II.
She married Jack Hayek in 1945, she moved to Paterson, N.J., before relocating back to Frackville in 1960. She worked at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Medical Records Department, Pottsville from 1961 to 1983.
Marie was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, past-member of the Catholic Daughters and a champion bowler with the Paterson bowling league.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Hayek, in 1959; her siblings, James Nahas, Sara Welikonich, Dorothy Rader, Adele Matern and Joan Griffin.
Marie is survived by her four loving children, John and his wife, Barbara Hayek, Mechanicsville, Va., Diane Hayek, Frackville, William and his wife, Joann Hayek, Lancaster, Richard and his wife, Karen Hayek, King of Prussia; her brother, Robert Nahas, New York City, N.Y.; her sisters, Rose Matthews, Syracuse, N.Y., and Helene Nahas, Frackville; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Bernadette Nahas, Frackville; her two brother-in-laws, Charles Matern, Frackville, and Michael Massood, Wayne, N.J.; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Annunciation BVM Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends are invited to call at Annunciation BVM Church at 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday morning. Interment will follow Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to St. Bernard Project at 2645 Toulouse St., New Orleans, LA 70119, or to the . Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
