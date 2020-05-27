|
|
Marie E. Repella, 96, of Mahanoy City, died Monday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Boston Run, she was a daughter of the late John and Elsie (Hulsman) Hanlon.
She was a 1941 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School and had been employed by Woolworth's for 41 years. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, the former St. Magdalene Society and Mahanoy City Senior Citizens. She enjoyed playing bingo and visiting the casinos.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Andrew, in 1989; five sisters, Anne Youch, Gertrude Soult, Elizabeth Kufro, Rose Jones and Kathryn Salmon; three brothers, John and James Hanlon and William Herrity.
The last member of her immediate family, she is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann Fegley, of Shenandoah, and Ann Marie Mummey and her husband, David, of Mahanoy City; nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Contributions in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o 614 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020