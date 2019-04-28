Marie J. Hoystrich Kudlesky, 94, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Born in Sheppton on Dec. 8, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Kakaley Hoystrich.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the dietary department at the former Rest Haven nursing home, Schuylkill Haven.
She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. George Catholic Church. She was a former member of Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, William Kudlesky, in 1979; two brothers, Joseph and John Hoystrich; and one sister, Anna Fellin. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are three daughters, Christine Sypher and her husband, Robert, of Cross Junction, Virginia, Marie Cournoyer and her husband, Raymond, of Zion Grove, and Cheryl Wydock, of Pottsville; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with the Rev. Paul L. Rothermel presiding. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Sheppton. A viewing will be held from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
