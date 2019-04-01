Obituary Guest Book View Sign

What a glorious time in the Christian calendar to meet Jesus Christ, face to face, at the end of this earthly journey. Marie Koval, 97, resident of Mahanoy City, died peacefully early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and God's angels.



"Hear the bells ringing, they're singing that you can be born again. They are singing that Christ is risen. The angel up on the tombstone said he is risen, just as He said."



The era of Marie's birth, The Roaring '20s, embodied the essence of her existence: a woman who refused to bow down to the difficulties of life without giving it a good old-fashioned Italian fight. Marie was born in Frackville, on Sept. 14, 1921 and was the cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Tamburelli Arcuri.



She grew up in Frackville and graduated from Frackville High School in 1939.



Marie married George Koval in 1942. They lived in Mahanoy City, where Marie had resided for the past 76 years. Marie enjoyed keeping busy and worked many jobs, including Swades Ice Cream Parlor in Frackville, and at her husband, George's, Oldsmobile dealership on West Centre Street, where she proudly served as Notary Public and secretary. She also worked in the garment industry at Russell Williams Dress Factory and eventually retired from her position as an assistant manager at Dollar General on West Centre Street at age 75.



Marie Koval's life was a song she sang beautifully. Her love for community, food and faith were paramount. She was a member of the former St. Canicus Parish and St. Theresa of Calcutta Church. While Marie was of Italian heritage, she is best known for cooking her late husband's favorite Slovak cuisine, including halupkis, bleenies, pierogies and haluski. As a consummate cook and baker, she contributed to countless church bake sales, with her shoo-fly pies and coconut cakes in demand. There was always a hot meal on the table even after a long day's work, and her kitchen on Sunday mornings was a gathering place for breakfast with family after church.



Marie was an avid sports fan and followed her granddaughters' sports activities and could often be heard cheering from the stands. Her deep love of music placed her at her grandchildren's hand bell choir concerts, which she never failed to attend. Marie had a beautiful voice and loved to sing at church and play the piano. She participated in church celebrations, where she loved to dance and sing.



Marie took great pride in tending to her home and often could be seen by passersby sweeping the porch or shoveling snow from the sidewalk. Her love for all things flowers was apparent in her carefully tended African Violets, which always responded to her gentle care. People loved to pass by her home in spring and summer, as it was adorned with flowers and plants. Marie's love for her country was evident, as she proudly displayed the American flag. Marie enjoyed puzzles, word jumbles and assisted with her grandchildren's newspaper delivery jobs.



Marie was an active member of the community and belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America 1085 Court Kateri, and once served as secretary; St. Canicus Church's Women's Guild; Woman's Club of Mahanoy City, and St. Theresa of Calcutta Sodality. Marie had fond memories of working with a great group of women as St. Canicus' cleaning crew. She was once described as the "world's greatest waitress" while working at St. Mary's Center. Her most recent honor was being named Mother of the Year at the Elks annual Mother's Day banquet.



Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George, in 1973; four brothers, Lewis, Joseph, Anthony and Michael; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Her fulfillment in life was undoubtedly her family. Marie went by many names: Mom, Nan, GiGi, aunt, friend, "icon on the corner," "matriarch of the town" and the list could go on indefinitely. The traditions she has passed down to every generation will forever be woven into our hearts.



Marie will be sadly missed by her three children, son George, of Hollywood, Fla., daughter, Carol Blue (Robert), of Barnesville and daughter, Patricia Lausterer, of Mahanoy City; six grandchildren, Chris Koval (Naysha), Tony Koval (Kimberly), Michael Lausterer (Stephen), Dana Lorah (Brad), Allyson Schaller (Marc), and Leslie Shultz (Matt); 10 adoring great-grandchildren, Daniella Koval, Francesca Koval, Rachel Lorah, Grace Lorah, Ella Lorah, Ben Schaller, Kyle Schaller, Chase Schaller, Sarah Shultz and Matthew Shultz; two cousins; nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Interment will be in St. Canicus Cemetery in Mahanoy City. Memorial donations may be made to St. Theresa of Calcutta Parish and Mahanoy City Public Library. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

What a glorious time in the Christian calendar to meet Jesus Christ, face to face, at the end of this earthly journey. Marie Koval, 97, resident of Mahanoy City, died peacefully early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and God's angels."Hear the bells ringing, they're singing that you can be born again. They are singing that Christ is risen. The angel up on the tombstone said he is risen, just as He said."The era of Marie's birth, The Roaring '20s, embodied the essence of her existence: a woman who refused to bow down to the difficulties of life without giving it a good old-fashioned Italian fight. Marie was born in Frackville, on Sept. 14, 1921 and was the cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Tamburelli Arcuri.She grew up in Frackville and graduated from Frackville High School in 1939.Marie married George Koval in 1942. They lived in Mahanoy City, where Marie had resided for the past 76 years. Marie enjoyed keeping busy and worked many jobs, including Swades Ice Cream Parlor in Frackville, and at her husband, George's, Oldsmobile dealership on West Centre Street, where she proudly served as Notary Public and secretary. She also worked in the garment industry at Russell Williams Dress Factory and eventually retired from her position as an assistant manager at Dollar General on West Centre Street at age 75.Marie Koval's life was a song she sang beautifully. Her love for community, food and faith were paramount. She was a member of the former St. Canicus Parish and St. Theresa of Calcutta Church. While Marie was of Italian heritage, she is best known for cooking her late husband's favorite Slovak cuisine, including halupkis, bleenies, pierogies and haluski. As a consummate cook and baker, she contributed to countless church bake sales, with her shoo-fly pies and coconut cakes in demand. There was always a hot meal on the table even after a long day's work, and her kitchen on Sunday mornings was a gathering place for breakfast with family after church.Marie was an avid sports fan and followed her granddaughters' sports activities and could often be heard cheering from the stands. Her deep love of music placed her at her grandchildren's hand bell choir concerts, which she never failed to attend. Marie had a beautiful voice and loved to sing at church and play the piano. She participated in church celebrations, where she loved to dance and sing.Marie took great pride in tending to her home and often could be seen by passersby sweeping the porch or shoveling snow from the sidewalk. Her love for all things flowers was apparent in her carefully tended African Violets, which always responded to her gentle care. People loved to pass by her home in spring and summer, as it was adorned with flowers and plants. Marie's love for her country was evident, as she proudly displayed the American flag. Marie enjoyed puzzles, word jumbles and assisted with her grandchildren's newspaper delivery jobs.Marie was an active member of the community and belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America 1085 Court Kateri, and once served as secretary; St. Canicus Church's Women's Guild; Woman's Club of Mahanoy City, and St. Theresa of Calcutta Sodality. Marie had fond memories of working with a great group of women as St. Canicus' cleaning crew. She was once described as the "world's greatest waitress" while working at St. Mary's Center. Her most recent honor was being named Mother of the Year at the Elks annual Mother's Day banquet.Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George, in 1973; four brothers, Lewis, Joseph, Anthony and Michael; nieces, nephews and cousins.Her fulfillment in life was undoubtedly her family. Marie went by many names: Mom, Nan, GiGi, aunt, friend, "icon on the corner," "matriarch of the town" and the list could go on indefinitely. The traditions she has passed down to every generation will forever be woven into our hearts.Marie will be sadly missed by her three children, son George, of Hollywood, Fla., daughter, Carol Blue (Robert), of Barnesville and daughter, Patricia Lausterer, of Mahanoy City; six grandchildren, Chris Koval (Naysha), Tony Koval (Kimberly), Michael Lausterer (Stephen), Dana Lorah (Brad), Allyson Schaller (Marc), and Leslie Shultz (Matt); 10 adoring great-grandchildren, Daniella Koval, Francesca Koval, Rachel Lorah, Grace Lorah, Ella Lorah, Ben Schaller, Kyle Schaller, Chase Schaller, Sarah Shultz and Matthew Shultz; two cousins; nieces and nephews.Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Interment will be in St. Canicus Cemetery in Mahanoy City. Memorial donations may be made to St. Theresa of Calcutta Parish and Mahanoy City Public Library. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www. truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City

300 West Center Street

Mahanoy City , PA 17948

(570) 773-2080 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close