Marie Powanda, 92, of Port Carbon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born Aug. 16, 1927, in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Bulvich) Pomian.
Marie was a graduate of St. Stephen's Catholic High School, Port Carbon, and a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Stanley Powanda Sr., who died Jan. 15, 1976; two sons, Thomas and George Powanda; a brother, Stanley Pomian.
Marie is survived by son, Michael Powanda Jr. and his wife, Frances, of California; daughter, Jean Marie Smerlick and her husband, Dave, of Orwigsburg; son, Dennis Powanda, of Port Carbon; son, Mark Powanda and his fiancee, Bonnie Williams, of New Philadelphia; son, Joseph Powanda, of Port Carbon; 12 grandchildren, Micki, Tommy, Stephanie, Jason, Tammy, D.J., Sharon, Chucky, Tommy, Jerry, Daniel and Bernadette; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 29, 2020