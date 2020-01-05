Home

Marie Schnerring
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Marie "Marcy" Schnerring, 89, of Pottsville, died peacefully Wednesday at home with her son, John Holden, and grandson, Eric Borrell, at her side.

She was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Frackville, a daughter of the late John and Catherine "Katie" Franks Pulaski.

She retired after more than 30 years as a nurses aide at the former Rest Haven Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Schnerring.

Marcy was a member of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Churches, both of Pottsville.

She also devoted countless hours in the adoration chapel at St. Patrick Church.

Surviving are her children, Donna Bolvin, Kim Bolich and John Charles "Butch" Holden; grandchildren, Jennifer Bolvin, Eric Borrell, Kellie Borrell, Cody Holden and his wife, Katie; great-grandchildren, Devin Borrell, Hannah Meyer, Eric Borrell Jr., Chris Holden, J. John Holden and Jaxon Holden; nine brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Interment will be in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Marcy's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
