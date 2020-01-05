|
Marie "Marcy" Schnerring, 89, of Pottsville, died peacefully Wednesday at home with her son, John Holden, and grandson, Eric Borrell, at her side.
She was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Frackville, a daughter of the late John and Catherine "Katie" Franks Pulaski.
She retired after more than 30 years as a nurses aide at the former Rest Haven Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Schnerring.
Marcy was a member of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Churches, both of Pottsville.
She also devoted countless hours in the adoration chapel at St. Patrick Church.
Surviving are her children, Donna Bolvin, Kim Bolich and John Charles "Butch" Holden; grandchildren, Jennifer Bolvin, Eric Borrell, Kellie Borrell, Cody Holden and his wife, Katie; great-grandchildren, Devin Borrell, Hannah Meyer, Eric Borrell Jr., Chris Holden, J. John Holden and Jaxon Holden; nine brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews.
