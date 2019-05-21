Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie T. Lucas. View Sign Service Information Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home 901 Centre St Ashland , PA 17921 (570)-875-1680 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie T. Lucas, 90, of Lavelle, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Born in Girardville, on Aug. 29, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Rice Beneshunas.



She was an active member of Christ Congregational UCC in Fountain Springs. She was a member of the Fountain Springs Fire Company, holding the office of treasurer for 42 years for the Ladies Auxiliary, running bingo and cooking food for many functions throughout the years. She attended St. Vincent's High School, Girardville.



Preceding her in death were three sisters and four brothers, Connie Sheuren, Dorothy McGurl, Anna Debuski, Albert, Edward, Joseph and Anthony Beneshunas.



A daughter and son survive, Bonnie, wife of David Kessler, Lavelle, and Larry, husband of Janine Lucas, of Fountain Springs; three grandchildren, James, Jonathan and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Kailee, Brandon and Reagan; nieces and nephews also survive.



Services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Christ Congregational UCC, Fountain Springs. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery. A viewing and visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Christ Congregational Church. Memorial contributions can be made to: Christ Congregational Church, Broad St., Ashland, PA 17921; Fountain Springs Fire Company, 1 Fountain St., Fountain Springs, PA 17921 or the Lavelle Fire Company, 409 Main St., Lavelle, PA 17943. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit



