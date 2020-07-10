|
Marie T. Scheuren, 94, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday afternoon in her residence with her family by her side.
Born Dec. 12, 1925, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Paul A. and Mary E. (Hanley) Purcell.
She was a member of St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville.
Marie was a homemaker all of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Frank L. Jr., in 1970, and Thomas J., in 2008; brothers, Paul E. and John F. Purcell.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Leo Scheuren, to whom she was married for 71 years; granddaughter, Elizabeth Scheuren, of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; sister, Elizabeth A. Morris, of Oxford; brother, Richard A. Purcell, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside, will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions in Marie's memory be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or a . Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2020