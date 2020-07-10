Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Scheuren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. Scheuren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie T. Scheuren Obituary
Marie T. Scheuren, 94, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday afternoon in her residence with her family by her side.

Born Dec. 12, 1925, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Paul A. and Mary E. (Hanley) Purcell.

She was a member of St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville.

Marie was a homemaker all of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Frank L. Jr., in 1970, and Thomas J., in 2008; brothers, Paul E. and John F. Purcell.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Leo Scheuren, to whom she was married for 71 years; granddaughter, Elizabeth Scheuren, of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; sister, Elizabeth A. Morris, of Oxford; brother, Richard A. Purcell, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside, will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions in Marie's memory be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or a . Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -