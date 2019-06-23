Home

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Marie Therese Goss Obituary
Marie Therese Goss, 90, of Louisville, Ky., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.

Born in Pottsville, she was the former Marie Walsh, and was a retired manager for South Central Bell.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Bitterlitch.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Denise Maddox (Bob), David Minger (Mary) and Kevin Minger (Dawn); her brothers, Joe Walsh (Mitzi) and Jack Walsh (Betty Anne); her sister, Kathleen Dowling (Joey).

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society, and Hosparus. Online condolences can be made at www.Ratterman.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 23, 2019
