|
|
Marie Weremedic, 85, lifelong Frackville resident, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Mary Kuchta Sagan.
She was a 1952 graduate of the former Frackville High School and a graduate of the LPN program of Schuylkill Vo-Tech, Mar Lin.
She worked as an LPN at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, until her retirement.
Marie was a devout member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, where she was very active in her parish life through the various committees and organizations that she served on.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Carole Sagan, Lynn Chrush and Suzanne Sagan.
Marie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Peter Weremedic, Frackville; her three sons, Michael and his wife, Roseanne Weremedic, Frackville, Peter Weremedic, Bethlehem, and the Very Rev. James Weremedic and Mat. Lisa, Coaldale; two brothers, Nicholas and his wife, Barbara Sagan, Laurel, Md., and Theodore and his wife, Jeanette Sagan, Saint Clair; a brother-in-law, Dennis Chrush, Bethlehem, and a sister-in-law, Betty Russell Weremedic, Frackville; her four grandchildren, Elizabeth, wife of John Wittig, Michael and his wife, Amanda Weremedic, Sub-deacon James Weremedic Jr. and Victoria Weremedic; her four loving great-grandchildren, Madeline and Sophia Wittig and Nicholas and Noah Weremedic; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, with the Very Rev. James Jadick as the celebrant. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with parastasis at 7:30 Wednesday and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made, in Marie's name, to Holy Ascension Orthodox Church at 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 15, 2019