Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Marilyn Goetz Doyle

Marilyn Goetz Doyle Obituary

Marilyn Goetz Doyle, 94, resident of Pottsville her entire life and the past two years at Providence Place, Pottsville, passed Sunday, Nov. 29.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tom, in 1998.

The first-born daughter of Fred Goetz and Ann Oberle Goetz, both deceased. She had five siblings: those deceased, Jim, of Florida, Martina Goetz Streed, of Iowa, Ann Goetz Petricone, of Connecticut; surviving siblings, Eugene, of Florida; Barbara Goetz Reichert, of New Jersey.

She is survived by her only endearing son, Tom, and daughter-in-law, Eileen, of Maryland. Also, adoring granddaughter, Jennifer Doyle Scicchitano and her husband, Scott, of Maryland; loving grandson, Balazs and fiancee, Nicole, of Florida; three beautiful great-granddaughters, Maggie, of Maryland; Skyler and Reese, of Florida; nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

Marilyn spent most of her life working as a paralegal for the district attorney at the Schuylkill County Courthouse and was an active member of Mary Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, teaching Sunday School and volunteering for events, and later became a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Marilyn will be missed and loved by family and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
