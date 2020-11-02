Home

Mario M. Cherry, 99, of Pottsville, passed away Friday morning in Pottsville.

Born on April 30, 1921, in Darkwater, New Castle Township, Mario was a son of the late Carmen (Spina) and Ralph Cherry.

He attended Saint Clair School and was a graduate of Motor Maintenance School, Fort Benning, Ga., where he attended while in the service.

Mario was a member of St. Patrick Church.

He proudly served his country in the Army. He was a sergeant T/4 in World War II with the 104-Inf Division (Timberwolf) from Dec. 1, 1942-Dec. 1, 1945. He was awarded the following medals: Victory Good Conduct, Combat Inf, Sharp Shooter, African Eastern Campaign, Distinguished Unit Citation, Bronze Star with 1 star and Occupation Medal. He also drove trucks on the Red Ball Route, hauling supplies to the front lines.

Mario was a lifetime member of VFW Post 129, Pottsville.

He worked at Repplier Coal Co., Alcoa, Detroit Mobil Homes and retired as a foreman in shipping and receiving at Jones & Hunt Inc.

In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Matsko) Cherry, in 1991; a daughter, Denise, in 1956; a son, Anthony D. (Tony) Cherry, in 1966; brothers, Anthony A. Cherry, who was killed in action in World War II, Salvador, Alphonsus and Ralph Cherry Jr. He was the last surviving member of his family.

Mario is survived by several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Interment in Calvary Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions in Mario's memory be sent to Nativity BVM High School Band, Lawton Hill, Pottsville, PA 17901, in memory of Anthony D. Cherry, Class of 1965, as requested by father, Mario Cherry, and St. Patrick R.C.C., Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2020
