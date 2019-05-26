Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion E. Blankenhorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion E. Blankenhorn, 89, passed away Thursday, May 23, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville, after a battle with cancer.



Marion was born in Pottsville, March 10, 1930, a daughter of the late John K. and M. Elizabeth Schuettler Blankenhorn.



She graduated from Pottsville High School in 1948.



Marion lived her entire life in Pottsville mostly on North Second Street and more recently the Michael Close High Rise.



Marion cherished her family and church as a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She worked at the Pottsville Box Factory, Argo Mills, Piercing Pagoda and DE Jones.



Marion was predeceased by her partner of 60-plus years Joseph "Chuck" Kline.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl J. Blankenhorn, sister, Marguerite Lindenmuth, and brother, Kenneth C. Blankenhorn.



She is survived by sister-in-law, Yvonne "Snowy" Adams Blankenhorn, of Elizabethtown, widow of brother, Kenneth C. Blankenhorn. Marion had eight nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and -nephews and five great-great-nieces and -nephews.



A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at noon Friday, May 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D. James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville.



