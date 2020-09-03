Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Marion E. Krause


1926 - 2020
Marion E. Krause Obituary

Marion E. Krause, 94, of Rock Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 14, 1926, in Baldwin, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Francis and Florence Skidmore Weeks.

She was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Preceding her in death were a daughter, Susan Muehleder; a stepson, Craig R. "Booger" Krause Sr.; two sisters, Betty Rypka and Virginia Zitti.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Herbert Krause; a stepson, Richard Krause; a stepdaughter, Cindy Krause; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
