Marion G. Davenport, 82, of Saint Clair, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Sept. 30, 1937, in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Kathryn (Williams) Thorn.
Marion was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1955. She worked as an operator at Bell Telephone in Pottsville and then as a sales clerk for Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville until retiring.
Marion was a member of Primitive Methodist Church. She loved going on bus trips, reading, walking, going to exercise classes and attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities.
Marion was the last member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years, Raymond E. Davenport, in September 2006; a grandson, Alex G. Henry, in April 2018; two brothers, David and William Thorn.
Marion is survived by daughter, Kathleen Moran and her husband, Patrick, Pottsville; son, Kevin Davenport and his wife, Sandra, Saint Clair; daughter, Kimberly Henry and her husband, George, Pottsville; two grandchildren, Eric Culbert and his wife, Amanda, and Patrick "PJ" Moran; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aiden and Emma Culbert; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or to the church of your choice. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
