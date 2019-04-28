Marion Aurelia Prosser, 95, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a guest for the past six years.
Prior to that, she lived at Schoolyard Square Assisted Living for three years. Until that time, Marion lived in her family home in Pottsville.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Cyrus and Viola Weigand Prosser.
Marion was the last of her immediate family, predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Catherine, on July 18, 2001.
She operated a newspaper and tobacco store in Pottsville, and upon her retirement, she volunteered at the former Good Samaritan Hospital gift shop.
Marion loved nature and all animals. She and her sister gave many cats a good home. She enjoyed solving the New York Times crossword puzzles; and was an avid reader, favoring mysteries. She was also a history buff and was knowledgeable on many subjects.
Respecting her wishes, there will be no viewing and no funeral service. Her ashes will be interred in the family plot in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
