Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Marjorie Alma "Midge" Lincovich


1936 - 2019
Marjorie Alma "Midge" Lincovich Obituary
Marjorie "Midge" Alma Lincovich, 83, of Pottsville, formerly of Tuscarora, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Pottsville.

She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Lincovich, to whom she was married 59 years at the time of his death in 2014.

Born in Delano, Feb. 25, 1936, Midge was a daughter of the late George and Irene (nee Levy) Maurer.

She attended Tamaqua High School and worked for Tami Sportswear, Tamaqua. Midge was a member of the former St. Bertha Catholic Church until it closed and was a member and past president of Tamaqua Democratic Club.

To her, family was priority, and her world was centered around family life.

She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Nester.

Midge is survived by son, Joseph Lincovich, of Pottsville; daughters, Betsy Bassler and her husband, Mark, of Brockton, and Diane Baddick, of Tuscarora; grandchildren, Leann Baddick, of Brockton, and Dana Schlier, of Tamaqua; great-grandchildren, Alexa Williams, Devin Schlier, Jacob Schlier, Aiden Schlier and Brody Schlier; sister, Joan Wassel, of Tamaqua; nephews and nieces.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park will follow services. Calling hours will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials in Marjorie's name may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
