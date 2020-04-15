|
Marjorie Ann (Yug) Angelo, a resident of High Road, Cass Township, got her next kindergarten teaching assignment in heaven Monday morning.
Marjorie was born Feb. 25, 1940, in Big Bend, Wis., to Frank and Sibyll (Stratton) Yug, in the duck coop in the backyard.
She graduated from Big Bend Elementary School, Big Bend; Muwonago High School, Muwonago; and Whitewater State Teachers College, Wisconsin. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.
Marge was a teacher. She never had a want for anything else except teaching and she did it well. After completing college, she taught at Mill Valley School, Muskego, Wis., before seeing an ad in Milwaukee Journal for teacher openings in the Department of Defense Overseas Teaching Program. She submitted her application and was selected. Over the years, she taught at Goose Air Base, Goose Bay, Labrador; Karamursel Air Base, Turkey, and Aviano Air Base, Italy.
While in Italy, she met Frank and they returned to Minersville in 1968 and got married in St. Vincent's Parish on June 22, 1968. After their wedding, they moved to Keesler Air Base, Miss., where Marjorie obtained a teaching position in Ocean Springs. Then, when Frank was transferred to Ton Son Nhut Air Base, RVN, Marjorie returned to Big Bend, where she taught until Frank returned. They then moved to Minot Air Base, N.D., where again Marge taught on base. This followed with an assignment to MacDill Air Base, Tampa, Fla., where Marge taught at Lutz Elementary. After a transfer to Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, and a teaching job at Plumb Elementary, Plumb Borough, Marge and Frank returned to Mississippi and settled in Ocean Springs, with Marge again getting a first-grade job. After a couple years, they transferred to Wheeler Air Base, Hawaii, where Marge taught on base again.
Then came her final teaching job when they transferred to the Pentagon and Marge taught kindergarten at St. Rita's Catholic School, Alexandria, Va., for 22 years.
In addition to her husband, Frank, she is survived by a sister, Marion Hendrick, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be celebrated at the convenience of the family, followed by interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances in the form of contributions in Marjorie's name to Sisters of St. Joseph (Mount St. Joseph Convent), 9701 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118-2694, or Discalced Carmelite Friars (basilica of the national Shrine of Mary), 1525 Carmel Road, Humbertus, WI 53033. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Marjorie's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
