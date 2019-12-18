|
|
Marjorie Catherine Krill, 91, of Barnesville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, in Coaldale.
She was the wife of the late Nicholas Krill, who died in 1969, and to whom she was married 20 years at the time of his death.
Born in Shenandoah, May 17, 1928, Marjorie was a daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (nee Heckman) Brobst.
A graduate of the former Delano High School, Delano, she had her own beauty salon in Quakake since 1970 and was employed in the business office of the former Coaldale State Hospital for 20 years. Marjorie loved to cook, bake, knit and crochet. For her work with the residents of the Hometown Nursing and Rehab Center, she received a citation from the state House of Representatives. In addition, Marjorie was named Person of the Week by Pottsville Republican Herald in 1993. She was of the Protestant faith.
Marjorie was predeceased by her daughter, Doris Krill, in 1985. Marjorie's twin sister, Margaret Fegley, also predeceased her.
She is survived by grandsons, Christopher Brick, of Barnesville, and Douglas Krill and his wife, Tina, of Quakake; great-grandson, Darren Krill; sisters, Doris Brobst and Gloria Gerhard; nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow the services. Call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials in her name may be made to the activities department, Hometown Nursing and Rehab Center, 149 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019