Marjorie E. Bainbridge Knoll, 90, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, March 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Branch Township, Feb. 22, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Helen Brennan and Edward Bainbridge.



She was the widow of Richard M. Knoll, who passed away in 1992.



She was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1946, and was last employed by the former Walk In Shoe Co.



In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Geraldine Holley, Doris Yannaccone and William Bainbridge.



Marjorie is survived by her children, Debra L. Knoll, Schuylkill Haven, Randy R. Knoll, Bartlett, Tenn., Leslie L. Vaughan, Schuylkill Haven, and Tracey B. Donatti, Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Adrienne Knoll, Josh Donatti, Lauren Donatti, Sara Knoll, Austin Knoll and Grant Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Anna Donatti and Raymond Guiracocha; nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing for family and friends will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit



24 East Main Street

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

