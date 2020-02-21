|
|
Marjorie S. Tridico, 94, of Allentown, died Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Dr. William J. Tridico.
Born in Verga, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Bockman) Seitz.
After graduating from Ursinus College in 1946, Marjorie trained at Mayo Clinic and worked at Widener Memorial School, Philadelphia, as a licensed physical therapist until 1955. Marjorie married in 1948 and lived in Philadelphia until moving to York. She then lived in Cape Cod, Mass., for several years before moving to Allentown. For most of her life, Marjorie was a full-time homemaker who had a passion for traveling, tending to her dogs, but most of all, caring for and spending time with her family.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Lynne Tridico, of Allentown; sons, William J. Tridico Sr., of Lansford, and Robert S. Tridico and wife, Sylvia, of Allentown; grandsons, William, Zachary and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Sophie and Emma.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home P.C., Emmaus, is handling arrangements. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Marjorie's honor to paws4people.org.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2020