Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Mark A. Hamilton


1967 - 2020
Mark A. Hamilton Obituary

Mark A. Hamilton, 53, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday in Minersville.

Born March 28, 1967, in Doylestown, he was a son of the late Jack and Elaine Hamilton Landers. He was a 1985 graduate of Minersville High School and was last employed by Shalmet, Orwigsburg.

Mark embraced life, never giving up. He loved to laugh and always told stories that were larger than life. He always strived to put a smile on those around him. He always said that he thought laughter was the best medicine. He was an avid Steelers fan, and he enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, hunting, biking and running. But Mark's greatest joy was found in his children, Markus Hamilton and Matthew Hamilton.

Surviving, in addition to his two sons, are five siblings, Pamela Cavanaugh (spouse, Michael), Philadelphia, Sherry Davis (spouse, Terry), Philadelphia, Greg Hamilton (spouse, Christine), Pottsville, Chuck Hamilton (spouse, Chris), Pottsville, and Bridget Stine (spouse, Scott), Branchdale; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Services will be at noon. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
