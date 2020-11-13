Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark DellaMonica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Andrew DellaMonica Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Andrew DellaMonica Jr. Obituary

Mark Andrew DellaMonica Jr., 35, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, in North Manheim Township.

Born Feb. 18, 1985, in Pottsville, he was a son of Susan Michelle (Cook) and Mark A. DellaMonica Sr.

He was employed at Lehigh Valley Dairy and previously at JDM.

He loved fishing and riding motorcycles and spending time with his girls and family. He was excited to teach Jacob how to play baseball and loved doing family outings.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Marcianna Tara DellaMonica; stepdaughter, Ava Grace Schleicher; sister, Jacqueline DellaMonica; nieces, Starlet DellaMonica; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -