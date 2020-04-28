|
|
Mark Douglas Wyllie, 60, passed away Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Pine Grove after a 4.5-year tussle with cancer.
Born Dec. 2, 1959, in Philadelphia, he was a son of Robert and Ethel Davis Wyllie (dec.) and Ed and Helen Karslo, of Hatboro.
He was a graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High School and East Stroudsburg College, where he was a founding father of fraternity Beta Epsilon Zeta.
Mark was the head coach for Pine Grove Area High School boys' soccer team for 29 years, where he compiled a record of 340-233-25, winning the Schuylkill League title in 1996, the District XI title in 2003, and was a 10x Schuylkill League coach of the year.
At the time of his passing, he was employed by Big Lots Distribution Center in Tremont, where he served as maintenance and building services manager since 2000.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Steven Howard, Bill Karslo and David Wyllie.
Surviving are two sons, Cameron Wyllie, of New York City, and Colton Wyllie, of Pine Grove; a daughter, Katie Magee, of Nazareth; four grandchildren, Connor and Chase Magee, Addisyn and Lennox Wyllie; brothers and sisters, Cheryl Shellman, Joan Thomas, Edward Wyllie, Jeff Wyllie, Karen Nicolo and Edward Karslo.
Graveside services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, with Pastor Jason Stump officiating. A larger memorial will be held in the fall when the high school soccer season resumes. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Pine Grove Area Soccer Association, P.O. Box 374, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2020