Mark E. Drye, 63, of Leola, Lancaster County, formerly of Llewellyn, Branch Township, passed away on Sunday at Reading Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark E. Drye.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Elmer and Sigrid Baumler Drye. He was a graduate of Minersville High School. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.
Mark owned or operated several restaurants in Womelsdorf, the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia, before establishing a property management company in Fort Lauderdale. He returned to Pennsylvania, and most recently was the manager of Turkey Hill Store No. 241 on Lincoln Highway, Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fur babies, Zachary and Luna.
Mark is survived by a daughter, Andrea A. Drye-Wagner (spouse, Seth), Myerstown; a grandson, Dylan Bohr; three siblings, Tom Drye (spouse, Dawn), North Carolina, Scott Drye (spouse, Martha), Palmyra, and Sandra Drye (spouse, Eric Kercher), Lebanon; two nephews, Thomas Drye and Brandon Drye; a niece, Alexandra Drye. He is also survived by his fur baby, JoJo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Friends may call from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2019