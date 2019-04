Mark E. Drye, 63, of Leola, Lancaster County, formerly of Llewellyn, Branch Township, passed away on Sunday at Reading Hospital.Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Elmer and Sigrid Baumler Drye. He was a graduate of Minersville High School. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.Mark owned or operated several restaurants in Womelsdorf, the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia, before establishing a property management company in Fort Lauderdale. He returned to Pennsylvania, and most recently was the manager of Turkey Hill Store No. 241 on Lincoln Highway, Lancaster.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fur babies, Zachary and Luna.Mark is survived by a daughter, Andrea A. Drye-Wagner (spouse, Seth), Myerstown; a grandson, Dylan Bohr; three siblings, Tom Drye (spouse, Dawn), North Carolina, Scott Drye (spouse, Martha), Palmyra, and Sandra Drye (spouse, Eric Kercher), Lebanon; two nephews, Thomas Drye and Brandon Drye; a niece, Alexandra Drye. He is also survived by his fur baby, JoJo.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Friends may call from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com