|
|
Mark E. Kramer Sr., 70, of Auburn, passed away Monday, May 4, at his residence.
Born Sept. 5, 1949, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late William Kramer and Flora (Aungst) Seibert.
He was the husband of Debbie (Yost) Kramer.
He was a member of Friedensburg Fish and Game, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, Roedersville Game and Fish and Lake Wynonah Fish Committee. He attended St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona.
He was a night shift supervisor at Post Precision Steel Foundry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, David Kramer, of Schuylkill Haven, and Mark Kramer Jr., husband of Pam, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Jennifer Hower, wife of Scott, of Schuylkill Haven; stepson, Michael Borden, husband of Jessica, of Lake Wynonah; stepdaughter, Monica Reber, wife of Jeff, of Cressona; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Ruth Ann Kramer; brothers, Alvin Kramer, husband of Alda, and Allen Kramer, husband of Shirley.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately. Family request s donations to Lake Wynonah Fish and Boat Club, c/o Mike Borden, 406 Navajo Drive, Auburn, PA 17922. Condolences may be left at www.gesesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements, with cremation services by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2020