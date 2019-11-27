|
|
Mark J. Santai, 55, of Pottsville, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, July 21, 1964, he was a son of the late Stephen J. and Sophie Maroukis Santai.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Santai.
Mark is survived by son, Stephen Santai; daughter, Stephanie Santai; brothers, Michael Santai and Paul Santai, all of Pottsville; grandchildren, Blake Harris, Sophie Harris, Wyatt Harris and Elena Hummel.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019