Mark James Hoffman

Mark James Hoffman Obituary

Mark James Hoffman, 56, of Mahanoy City, formerly of Aristes, passed away Thursday evening Sept. 3, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born June 23, 1964, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Vincent A. Hoffman and Margaret Hoffman Lewullis and William Charles Lewullis Sr.

Mark was a 1982 graduate of North Schuylkill Jr. Sr. High School, Fountain Springs. He was an outstanding athlete in wrestling, football and track. He was captain of the wrestling and football teams in his senior year, and was a district and regional wrestling champion.

In 2014, he was the recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal, given to those who risk their life to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

He was formerly employed at Goulds Pump, Ashland, and Pleasant Valley Homes, Pine Grove.

He was known as a great practical joker and truly enjoyed spending time with his partner, Mim Benjamin, at home and camping, along with their dogs, Bo, Daisy and Gracie. Mark was an avid Bears and Flyers fan and loved playing the drums.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent A. Hoffman; paternal grandparents, John and Melissa Hoffman and William J. Lewullis and Alberta Lewullis-MacAskill; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Sebastian.

He is survived by his parents, Margaret and William Lewullis Sr., of Aristes; companion, Mim Benjamin, of Mahanoy City; siblings, Vera Hoffman-Bucher, Mount Carmel, John Hoffman, of Mount Carmel, Vincent Hoffman, of Alabama, Kathy Lewullis-Petrus, of Mountain Top, William Lewullis Jr, of York, Karen Lewullis-Slotterback, of Mount Carmel, Christopher Lewullis, of Tennesse; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to mention.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
