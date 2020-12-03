Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Mark L. Artz

Mark L. Artz Obituary

Mark L. Artz, 93, of Valley View, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Thursday, April 12, 1927, in Pottsville, a son of the late Eston C. Artz and the late Mae (Dunleavy) Artz.

He attended the former Hubley Township High School and received his honorary diploma for service during World War II from Tri-Valley High School in 2002.

He served in the Army during World War II.

Mark was an agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.

He was also a member of F&AM Valley Lodge 797, Valley View, Harrisburg Consistory and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Millersburg Forrest 125.

Mark and his wife, Phyllis, received the Rotary Co-Citizen of the Year award in 2002.

Mark was one of the original ambulance drivers when the Hegins Ambulance Association began in the 1970s. He also helped to design the ambulance building.

Mark was a lifelong Phillies fan. He enjoyed taking trips to the cabin and the shore, and spending time with his family. He and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the country; they visited all of the lower 48 states.

His wife, Phyllis L. (Wagner) Artz, to whom he was married for 70 years, passed away one week prior to him on Nov. 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Warren E. Artz; his beloved dog, Odie.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra L. Barry and her husband, Richard, of Hegins; a son, M. Steven Artz and his husband, Thomas C. Strickler, of State College; two grandsons, Thomas E. Barry and his wife, Hayley, of Valley View, and Phillip M. Barry and his wife, Alyssa, of Valley View; four great-grandsons, Connor Barry, Caleb Barry, Carter Barry and Cooper Barry; a great-granddaughter, Riley Barry; one niece and one nephew.

Funeral services for both Mark and Phyllis will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Duane Bardo and the Rev. Jack Murray officiating. Please follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines for the service.

Masonic services for Mark will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. A viewing for both Mark and Phyllis will follow the Masonic service from noon until 1 p.m.

Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hegins Area Ambulance Association, 352 Gap Street, Valley View, PA 17983.

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
