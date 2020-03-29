|
|
Mark L. Jones, 85, of Warner, N.H., born April 26, 1934, was called to his Heavenly home March 24, 2020, after a long battle of MDS.
Mark is survived by his wife, Madeline, of 68 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis R. Jones; grandson, Brent W. Harner; brothers, Wilbur Jones, Paul Jones and Luke Jones.
Surviving are daughters, Janice Harner and spouse, Kim, and Debra Moore and spouse, Ron; four grandchildren, Cliff Harner, Chad Harner, Tish Kay and Riane Guay; 10 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Lorraine Snyder, Charlotte Eyester, Darlene Blimline; nieces and nephews.
Mark was born in Helfenstein, and he worked in the coal mines for a short time and was a truck driver, hauling steel and mobile homes. He traveled the country, living in 12 different states doing construction work. He enjoyed working with his hands, building beautiful pieces of furniture and hunting and fishing. There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix.
Mark was a faithful member of his church and an obedient follower of God. He had love for life and family.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and staff in Oncology at Concord Hospital - you always put a smile on his face. Also, to hospice for all the kindness you showed us. Mark will be laid to rest at The Church of Christ In Christian Unity Cemetery, Ashland. Assisting the family with arrangements is Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom, N.H. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2020