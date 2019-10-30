|
|
Mark M. Neithamer, 55, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in his Mohrsville residence.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Wilbur L. Neithamer, and Kathleen (Joy) Kline.
Mark was a graduate of Odessa High School, Texas. He was employed as a truck driver for most of his life. He was most recently employed at Palmer Candy as a tow motor operator.
He was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Clarence Neithamer.
Mark is survived by his stepfather, James Michael Kline, of Mohrsville; a sister, Nannette N., wife of Jack A. Neff Jr., of Reading; three brothers, Scott C. Neithamer, of Muhlenberg, William L. Neithamer and Christopher J. Neithamer, both of Reading. Nieces and nephews also survive him.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
