Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
Mark M. Neithamer Obituary
Mark M. Neithamer, 55, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in his Mohrsville residence.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Wilbur L. Neithamer, and Kathleen (Joy) Kline.

Mark was a graduate of Odessa High School, Texas. He was employed as a truck driver for most of his life. He was most recently employed at Palmer Candy as a tow motor operator.

He was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Clarence Neithamer.

Mark is survived by his stepfather, James Michael Kline, of Mohrsville; a sister, Nannette N., wife of Jack A. Neff Jr., of Reading; three brothers, Scott C. Neithamer, of Muhlenberg, William L. Neithamer and Christopher J. Neithamer, both of Reading. Nieces and nephews also survive him.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
