Mark P. Maurer, 85, of Williamstown, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, March 8.
Born Feb. 2, 1935, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Peter and Grace Gable Maurer.
Mark was a Army National Guard veteran.
He was a self-employed truck driver.
Mark was also owner of the former Scotty Lynn Family Restaurant, Pine Grove.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Nolen Maurer; seven siblings, Ruth, Mae, Agatha, Helen, Marian, John and Claude.
Surviving are a son, Scott Maurer (Jody), with whom Mark resided; a daughter, Lynn Babb, Lakeland, Fla.; four grandchildren, Dawson, Owen, Brittany and Todd "TJ"; two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Mason.
Following Mark's wishes there will be no services. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020