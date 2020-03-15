Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
201 E Market St
Williamstown, PA 17098
(717) 647-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Maurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark P. Maurer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark P. Maurer Obituary
Mark P. Maurer, 85, of Williamstown, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, March 8.

Born Feb. 2, 1935, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Peter and Grace Gable Maurer.

Mark was a Army National Guard veteran.

He was a self-employed truck driver.

Mark was also owner of the former Scotty Lynn Family Restaurant, Pine Grove.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Nolen Maurer; seven siblings, Ruth, Mae, Agatha, Helen, Marian, John and Claude.

Surviving are a son, Scott Maurer (Jody), with whom Mark resided; a daughter, Lynn Babb, Lakeland, Fla.; four grandchildren, Dawson, Owen, Brittany and Todd "TJ"; two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Mason.

Following Mark's wishes there will be no services. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -