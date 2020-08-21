Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Mark Piccioni
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Mark Piccioni Sr. Obituary

Mark Piccioni Sr., 90, of Pottsville, died Thursday morning at the home of his son, Scott.

He was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Pottsville, a son of the late John and Mary Guiardi Piccioni.

He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

He was employed by Evans Delivery, Schuylkill Haven, prior to retiring.

Mark was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, Teamsters Local 429, an inductee and former vice president of Allen-Rogowicz Sports Hall of Fame, former member of Amor Fraterno Club, Knights of Columbus Council 431, and a former member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Jr.; four brothers, John, Angelo, Henry Robert and Pidge; a sister, Theresa Gerace.

Surviving are two sons, Scott Piccioni and his wife, Sharon, of Richfield; Dr. Larry Piccioni and his wife, Barbara, of Dover, Del.; four grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, Nicole and Mark; one great-granddaughter, Allison; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 and 10:30 a.m. at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pottsville. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Please share your memories and condolences with Mark's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 21, 2020
