Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Mark R. Minchoff

Mark R. Minchoff Obituary

Mark R. Minchoff, 62, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, at his residence.

Mark was born May 30, 1958, in Pottsville, a son of the late Marilyn (Phillips) and Carl Minchoff.

He was the husband of Margaret T. "Marge" Minchoff.

He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville.

Mark was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School. He was a veteran, serving in the Marine Corp.

He was heavy equipment operator at Muschlitz Excavating Co.

Mark was a member of the Mechanicsville Fish & Game. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Kalymun, and a brother, Carl Minchoff Jr.

Mark is survived by his wife, "Marge"; a son, Mark Anthony Minchoff; a stepson, Christopher, husband of Mary Tice. He is also survived by a sister, Nanette Leganza; two brothers, Tony Minchoff and Chris Minchoff.

At the request of the family, all services are private at the convenience of family. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
