Born in Pottsville, July 29, 1957, he was a son of the late Robert "Luke" and Margaret "Dolly" Freeman Zelinsky.



He worked as a machine operator at Omnova, Pottsville.



He was of the Catholic faith; a member of the East End Fire Company, Palo Alto, and the Schuylkill County Therapeutic Riding Program.



He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Zelinsky, in 2017.



Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Donna Grabish Zelinsky; son, Mark Zelinsky, of Jalappa; two daughters, Ashlee Zelinsky, of Levittown, and Allison Hein, of Minersville; stepson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, of Hamburg; stepdaughter, Mandy Fitzpatrick, of Minersville; granddaughter, Athena Zelinsky; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. Monsignor John Grabish will be officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 322, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to



