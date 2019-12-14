|
Mark S. Dyszel, 52, of Girardville, passed away suddenly Thursday evening.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, with the Rev. Zachary Navit officiating. Friends are invited to a visitation from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to defray funeral costs to his daughter, Brionne Dyszel, 128 W. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 14, 2019